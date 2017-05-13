It's baby mania for country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Gregory Akins!

On May 12, the couple welcomed a daughter from Uganda named Willa Gray Akins! Lauren is currently pregnant with their first biological child and made the decision to adopt following Lauren's trip to Uganda with the charity 147 Million Orphans.

Everyone meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can't wait to watch her grow up! #daddyforreal @laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 12, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

The ACM Awards' Male Vocalist of the Year shared the news on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "I can't believe our daughter is finally home 🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl," he tweeted.

Thomas told People that the experience of bringing home 1-year-old Willa felt just like "Christmas Day." He added, "Lauren had this amazing glow about her and it just felt like she was already our daughter in a weird way. I just blurted out, 'We should bring her home.'"

John Shearer / WireImage

Lauren is due in August with the couple's forthcoming baby girl. Looks like this will be one happy family!