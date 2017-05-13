Country singer Thomas Rhett and his pregnant wife adopt baby girl
It's baby mania for country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Gregory Akins!
On May 12, the couple welcomed a daughter from Uganda named Willa Gray Akins! Lauren is currently pregnant with their first biological child and made the decision to adopt following Lauren's trip to Uganda with the charity 147 Million Orphans.
The ACM Awards' Male Vocalist of the Year shared the news on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "I can't believe our daughter is finally home 🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl," he tweeted.
Thomas told People that the experience of bringing home 1-year-old Willa felt just like "Christmas Day." He added, "Lauren had this amazing glow about her and it just felt like she was already our daughter in a weird way. I just blurted out, 'We should bring her home.'"
Lauren is due in August with the couple's forthcoming baby girl. Looks like this will be one happy family!