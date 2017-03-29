Whether Courteney Cox, 52, and David Arquette, 45, like it or not, it looks like their 12-year-old daughter Coco Arquette is following in her parents' Hollywood footsteps.

John Salangsang / Invision/AP

The youngster is featured in Monogem's music video for the song "Wild," released on Tuesday, March 28.

"The video is a dreamy and colorful story about two best friends," the singer told Ladygunn on March 29. "I thought it would be interesting to create a visual showing two young teenagers getting wild in their own unique way."

Coco and Matthew RC Taylor play besties in the clip below. The pair enjoy a fun-filled night throwing popcorn at each other while watching movies, jumping on the bed, shooting pool, scarfing pizza, dressing up like cowboys and even jumping in the pool.

The video ends with them riding their bikes to a liquor store and putting on cut-out beanie masks as if they were planning to rob the place.

Coco's dad David seems nothing but totally proud of his little girl. He jumped onto Instagram to praise her when the video was released.

So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video link below... A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

We can't wait to see what's next for the youngster!