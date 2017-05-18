Last summer, tragedy struck Courtney Stodden's life when she announced that she had suffered a miscarriage. That incident, along with her separation from her husband, has driven her to have a dependency on prescription pills.

"Right now I'm trying to dig myself out of that hole," she told the DailyMail.com.

The former teen bride said she is mixing pills with champagne to "numb" her emotions after experiencing a series of "traumatic experiences."

She is set to discuss her addiction on "The Doctors" on May 18, as well.

Courtney, who shaved her head after the miscarriage, said she knows she needs help.

"I didn't want to get comfortable and keep doing that and then not wake up one day," she told DailyMail.com.

While appearing on the taped TV show, Courtney reportedly added, "I want some sense of normalcy now. I don't know if I'm coping in the most healthy way. I'm partying too hard probably. I have been taking anti-anxiety mediation, otherwise I feel like I'm going to jump out the window. I don't want to get into a self-destructive pattern. If I continue down this path then I'm going to end up there."

On her Instagram account, Courtney isn't shy about her booze intake, often posting pictures of her drinking champagne.

Shortly after the miscarriage, she shared an image of her holding a champagne glass.

"Numbing myself of the deep loneliness I feel," she said.

In February 2017, another drastic change in her life occurred when she split with her husband Doug Hutchison, whom she married when she was 16 years old (he was 50 at the time).

"A split is really hard," she said. "Doug and I are on really good terms but it's just hard, you know, because we're trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don't want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way."

Now, the reality TV star said she will battle her "demons" of anxiety and depression and try to focus on finding herself.