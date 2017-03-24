A brawl broke out in the courtroom in the murder case that involved the car owned by former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola on March 24 with courtroom attendees trying to throw shoes at each other.

Two men, Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas, were arrested on March 21 and charged with the murder of two other men who were killed inside an Audi owned by Kim, a car her son usually drives. On that fateful day, a friend of Kim's son was driving the car. The victims, Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega Jr, were shot in the head and the car was torched.

On Friday, the suspects answered to the charges and the gallery devolved into chaos toward the end with police having to intervene.

According to video, as one of the suspects was being led out of the courtroom at the end of the proceedings, someone in gallery seems to have said something to one of the suspects. That prompted the two factions in the gallery to start yelling at each other.

Video shows the moment that family members of the two victims started shouting at a woman on the other side of the court room. One woman was seen throwing a handbag at the other side of the gallery. Another woman could be seen trying to throw a shoe, but a police officer grabbed it from her before it went airborne.

Kim was not in the courtroom and isn't expected to attend. She seemed to have known the victims. After the victim's names had been officially released, Kim took to Instagram to share an image of them.

"No Mother should have to bury their child !! These boys were Fathers ,sons ,brothers !!! 🙏," she said.