Magic can be a dangerous game!

Famous magician Criss Angel was performing his Las Vegas show Mindfreak Live! on March 10 when a stunt when terribly wrong, according to TMZ.

Audience members reported that the incident happened just 10 minutes into the show, which takes place at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Criss was attempting the portion of the show where he tries to escape a straitjacket while hanging upside down. The 49-year-old illusionist reportedly was spinning for 2 minutes before the curtains closed onstage, assistants rushed to free him, and those in the audience were ushered out.

TMZ claims eyewitnesses reported that he was unconscious at that time. He was then taken 4 miles away to the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

One fan in the audience, Peter Sehl, took to the Mindfreak Facebook page to share his version of the events. Peter wrote, "What an awful experience! 10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down. He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show cancelled. Hope he is ok!! Didn't appreciated peoples comments as they were leaving."

Another fan, Ryan Perez, took to Twitter to explain his side of things, writing, " At the Criss Angel Show. Something went wrong when he tried to escape from a jacket while suspended. There is a forced intermission." Ryan also weighed in on whether audience members would be receiving refunds for their tickets, writing, "Update: They are giving full refunds. Criss Angel lost consciousness in mid-air."

Despite the scary circumstances, Criss recovered quickly. He was able to walk out of the hospital later that night.

This isn't the first time that particular stunt has resulted in injury for the star. Back in 2013, while performing a similar routine in New York City's Times Square, Criss injured his shoulder and had to go on a 10-week hiatus of his show "Believe."