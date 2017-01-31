"The Bachelor" season 21 super-villain Corinne Olympios isn't herself on the show -- it's a more "exaggerated" version of her, according to a former fling.

The 23-year-old Florida woman has been the talk of the season on the ABC show, as she often rubs the other girls the wrong way with her "I-don't-care" attitude, but also by finding unique ways to win over man of the hour Nick Viall (she's gone topless and coaxed him into a makeout session in a bouncy house).

So, what's it like to actually date the blond bombshell? Us Weekly spoke to a man who did.

Keith Berman claims he and Corinne hooked up "a couple times" and have since "stayed in touch." In fact, they spoke a few weeks ago, he said.

Still, the Corinne you see vying for Nick's heart isn't really the girl he knows. It's an "exaggerated representation" or a "very normal" girl.

"They're trying to portray her as some stupid girl, but she's really not that dumb. She knows exactly what she's doing," he said. "She's a very good-looking girl, and she's just aggressive. She's very aggressive, and when you're that good-looking of a girl, and you're aggressive, most guys aren't going to turn — who's going to turn a girl that looks like that down?"

Saying that she's "playing it up for TV," Keith elaborated, "She knows how to play up her sexiness. Nick is into it, and she knows."

Keith wrote a blog about dating Corinne.

"The very first time I met her she aggressively came on to me just as strong as you see on TV with Nick," he said. "When you're a guy and a chick THAT HOT is into you like that, it's a HUGE turn on, I promise."

Keith also said he's hardly surprised that Corinne has been featured so prominently on reality TV.

"It's right up her alley. She's got a great personality for it," he told the mag. "I was pumped that she was on it. I knew she would kill it, honestly."

He also sees reality TV being in her future because she's so entertaining.

"She skipped the rose ceremony — no one's ever done that," he says. "She's setting herself up. 'Bachelor' is going to invite her back for God knows what spinoff, ['Bachelor in Paradise'] and this and that. She's got followers growing by the second, so she's clearly doing something right."