David Boreanaz has had prominent roles in many TV hits, and his fans seem to worship the ground he walks on a little too much.

While in Australia for the Supanova comic-con event, the "Bones" star spoke to The Project and was asked about the bizarre requests he gets from fans.

"They want my socks!," he said as the panel laughed. "I like Paul Smith socks, so they are always asking for my socks. So if you come down to Supanova, maybe you will get a pair of my socks. Who knows."

After one of the hosts asked the actor why socks were the most common fan request he gets, David replied, "Who knows... Cristiano Ronaldo gets asked for them, too. Amazing. I don't even play soccer."

On "Bones," David's Seeley Booth character was known for regularly wearing interesting socks.

David has previously said that he and Seeley aren't that different when it comes to wardrobe.

"I like socks. I'm a sock guy," he once told Entertainment Weekly.

During his chat with The Panel, David spoke about his storied TV career, one that was sent into another orbit when he starred on "Buffy" in 1997. In talking specifically about "Buffy," he said he was originally only supposed to be in six "Buffy" episodes. But, his character was so well received that he was cast in almost half of the episodes and even got his own spinoff show, "Angel."

The Panel asked him when he knew that his role was becoming a full-time gig, he replied, "That is a good question. I think when my socks were disappearing."