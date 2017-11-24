David Cassidy's daughter, actress Katie Cassidy, took to Twitter on Nov. 24 to share her father's last words before he passed.

JSSImages/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

"Words cant express the solace our family's received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father's last words were 'So much wasted time,'" the "Arrow" star tweeted on Friday. "This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you."

The '70s star of "The Partridge Family," who went on to great fame and stardom, died from organ failure related to his continuing battle with dementia at age 67 on Nov. 21.

The singer-actor, who had a reportedly complex relationship with his 30-year-old daughter by model Sherry Williams, told People in 2009 that because he didn't raise her, he "didn't have to parent her."

"I'm always here and totally nonjudgmental," he said.

Echoed Katie, "To be able to go to someone I'm genetically linked to, tell them anything and know that they're not going to judge me -- it's unbelievable."

"It's nice when your dad can be your friend," added the actress.

GAB Archive / Redferns / Getty Images

But it seemed as though the bond between the two may have changed by February 2017, when the former teen idol told People that he's "never had a relationship" with his daughter.

"I wasn't her father," he said. "I was her biological father but I didn't raise her. She has a completely different life."

It's unclear if the duo had a falling out or if Cassidy's illness had something to do with his perception of their relationship.