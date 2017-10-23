Katharine McPhee and David Foster are still going strong, but they aren't completely hitching their wagon to each other.

Over the weekend, photos were snapped of the duo looking very cozy while David pulled out money from an ATM. Kat, meanwhile, had her hand on his backside while he took out cash. In another image, it appears that Kat kisses the record producer. The couple also attended an event together in Canada over the weekend.

Getty Images

Still, despite, the appearance of a solid full-fledged romance, The Blast reported that the duo are dating, but "not exclusively."

They are "just keeping things casual," the site said.

Photographer Group / Splash News

For the better part of the year, romance rumors have surrounded Kat and David, who are 34 years apart in age. In March, they attended a tennis match together. They were seen together in April at Barbra Streisand's 75th birthday party. Then, in May, the duo was seen on a romantic dinner date in Malibu, Calif., and it was loaded with PDA.

E! News quoted an onlooker who saw the budding couple at a private, sea-front table at sushi hotspot Nobu.

"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," the source said. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."

The source added, "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket."

Foster's daughter Erin also called Kat her "stepmom" on Instagram earlier this year, but later claimed she was just joking.

Where there's smoke...