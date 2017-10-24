David Foster is a single man once again.

The Blast reported that the record producer and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid are officially divorced.

The former couple has reached an agreement on spousal support and property, putting an end to their four-year marriage, the report said.

The divorce comes at an interesting time for David, who is reportedly dating Katharine McPhee. David, who turns 68 next week, and Kat, 33, have been linked since the spring. However, a source told The Blast that the are dating, but it's not exclusive.

They are "just keeping things casual," the site said.

Over the weekend, photos were snapped of the duo looking very cozy while David pulled out money from an ATM. Kat, meanwhile, had her hand on his backside while he took out cash. In another image, it appeared that Kat kisses the record producer. The couple also attended an event together in Canada over the weekend.

It seemed very "coupley." However, a source told People magazine that the pair were having fun at the expense of photographers.

"Katharine and David are in no way romantically involved," a source told the mag. "They are dear, old friends who genuinely love spending time together, but it is nothing more than that. They are also, however, both savvy enough to see quite obvious paparazzi stalking them, and they know how to have some fun with them."

For the better part of the year, romance rumors have surrounded Kat and David, as they were seen attending several high-profile events together. Then, in May, the duo was seen on a romantic dinner date in Malibu, Calif., and it was loaded with PDA.

E! News quoted an onlooker who saw the budding couple at a private, sea-front table at sushi hotspot Nobu.

"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," the source said. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."

The source added, "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket."