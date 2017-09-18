David Hasselhoff has paid his ex-wife upwards of $2.5 million in spousal support since they divorced in 2006, he says, but he's now hoping to stop all future payments for good.

Watson / Retna Ltd.

The "Baywatch" star filed court documents in which he asked a judge to immediately put an end to his alimony payments to Pamela Bach, TMZ reported on Sept. 18. In the documents, the actor said that from 2006 to 2016 he cut her a monthly check for $21,000. Last year, he claimed that he couldn't afford that anymore and a judge cut his required alimony checks to $10,000.

He now argues that Pamela has essentially been living off the monthly alimony money and has made no effort to look for work.

Pamela, he says in the docs, has shown a "failure to make any efforts to become self supporting, contribute to her own support, or even make any efforts to gain job skills." He claims that since she's allegedly not contributing to her own cause, she couldn't be able to sit back and collect money from him.

He and Pamela were married for 16 years before divorcing in 2006.

Tina Fineberg / Invision/AP

Last year, when he got his monthly payments lowered by $11,000, David told the court that he had "less than $4,000 in liquid assets" to his name, and that he "recently had to withdraw additional funds from my retirement plan in order to pay for my living expenses."

"I am 63 years of age, and am at an age when I should be preparing for retirement and not having to continue working in order to pay her support," he said last year.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

At the time, on paper, David was said to be worth $1.79 million, but this amount was tied up in real estate, art, jewelry and cars.