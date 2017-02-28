For most people, they see an ambulance as a last resort. For David Spade, he saw it as a taxi.

In January, the comedian was involved in a horrific car accident, one that saw his fancy Range Rover completely totaled. Rather than take a ride in the ambulance to the hospital, David decided that a car crash shouldn't wreck his evening's plans.

"I go, 'How about this, I was supposed to meet my friends for dinner. Can you guys drop me off?'" he told Ellen DeGeneres. "And they go, 'Take you to a restaurant? But you're obviously in shock.' I go, 'I know, so I'll feel this later.' So they dropped me at the restaurant."

The next morning, as expected, he felt the pain and her discovered that he had a broken rib.

While recalling the accident, David used a little humor, as expected.

"There's a light and it's a little sketch right there because when other people are taking a left, you can't really see past them and so it turns red and I go and someone floors it," he recalled. "So instead of freezing and getting smashed, I punch it, so they'll kind of go past me. I think that's the best scenario … and then I just cruise on, but then they turned into it and the last thing I thought was, 'Oh, we both screwed this one up.'"

Photos showed the tire of his car on a nearby sidewalk while still attached to part of the axle.

After getting hit, he said, "There were people screaming and I just couldn't move. I was just checking things out like, 'Am I OK?' and then I hear, 'You have been in an accident' from my dumb car like the last one to know about it."

David said, "Overall I came out of it OK."

We've heard of "crashing the party," but not "crashing, then party!"