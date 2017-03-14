Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell have a bleeping problem on their hands!

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dax spoke of the couple's adorable 3-year-old daughter, Lincoln, and her penchant for unknowingly throwing out four-letter curse words. How did she learn such a thing? Well, daddy nearly broke his nose on his daughter's bookshelf and, needless to say, the cursing came out in her presence.

Dax and Kristen had planned on not making a big deal of their daughter's potty mouth, hoping she would stop saying it on her own if they didn't react. That, however, didn't happen after their daughter let them known about the temperature of the water during a pool party.

Humorously, Dax was somewhat proud.

"Side note, we were like, 'She's nailing the syntax. She knows that she's using it as an adjective, an adverb,'" he told Ellen. "We were proud and she stopped saying it."

Lincoln's cursing isn't the only issue in their marriage. The couple have been going back and forth on a recliner that Daz originally bought for his office. After it didn't fit in its intended location, he opted to put it in the middle of the family living room. Kristen, as expected, was none-too-pleased with Dax's interior design skills.

As Ellen showed a photo of Dax in the centrally-located chair, he said, "Have you ever seen a happier person? I've seen people win gold medals in the Olympics. They don't look that happy. That's not a bit. We're not trying to get attention. That's currently where it's at. I'm winning the battle, but I certainly won't win the war."

He shared that if Kristen were to momentarily accept the chair's location, she would easily "win the war" even quicker.

"Well, I'm a writer, Ellen. I do. I write in that chair. I put [my laptop] between my legs and I just [typing gesture]," he said. "And then I get out of the chair and I go, 'Oh I can barely walk.' Like it really takes a toll on you. If she embraced the chair for a couple of months I'd be too weak to fight back. If she just lets me turn into Mr. Burns in that chair everything will be fine."