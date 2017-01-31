Home is not so sweet for Demi Lovato right now.

The singer's home is too dangerous to live in right now, authorities said, and it got red tagged on Monday, Jan. 30. The problem isn't Demi's house, per se, but there's a problem with a home near her and the land surrounding her.

TMZ said a house above the singer's was compromised by recent storms and a mudslide cascaded into her driveway. There is a fear that hillside above could collapse and slide right into Demi's, all but crushing her newly-purchased picturesque canyon home.

Demi reportedly bought the house for over $8 million back in September, but she's yet to move in. The house is 5,546 square feet and has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, property records show.

Demi hasn't publicly commented on the housing situation.

The storms in Southern California have reeked havoc on the area recently. In mid-January, Mario Lopez's backyard collapsed into a street below his home after torrential rainfall.

He shared a few photos and videos of carnage, including one of city workers clearing what has once his backyard from the road below.

"My guys right here are moving the debris completely away," he said. "We've got a lot of trees, a lot of concrete and dirt... We gotta get it all out of here," he said. "Thank God weren't playing in the yard and that no one got hurt, neighbors or no one, but it is... wow."

Demi is probably going to steer clear of her home for a while, too.