Last week, Chris Rock gave a very revealing interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he cheated on his now ex-wife with three different women, describing the three as "famous," " semifamous" and "one a member of the retail class."

According to The New York Post's Page Six, that "famous" woman was Kerry Washington.

"He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming ['I Think I Love My Wife'] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife," a source told the newspaper. "That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There's no gray area."

WireImage

The movie was filmed in 2006, and Kerry was engaged to actor David Moscow at the time.

Another source close to the funny man said Chris' marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock was "rocky," but downplayed the comments, saying that it was all a shtick.

"I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny's Child, but not Beyoncé," the second source said. "He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation."

Fox Searchlig/REX/Shutterstock

Kerry is now married to retired NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha. Chris is off the market and is now dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke.

REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

In speaking to Rolling Stone about the out-of-wedlock romances, Chris said, "That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down."

Not long after he and Malik separated in 2014, the comedian used the split as material in his standup shows, but those days are over.

"It's not fair," he told the magazine of his contentious split. "I have a mic, she doesn't. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That's not cool. I'm going to have to see her at weddings and graduations."

He also acknowledged that he was once angry at his ex, but then, "I asked myself, 'Do I want to be angry for a year?' It's not a cool place to be. It's not healthy."