Jim Carrey denied that he gave his late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White an STD, dismissing her newly-formed bumps as irritation from shaving, according to court records.

The Daily Mail obtained text messages between Jim and his ex, as well as notes from her therapy sessions which describe the relationship as somewhat volatile. The notes were from 2012 and 2013.

MaxNY / FAMEFLYNET PICTURES / Fame Flynet

Cathriona committed suicide in September 2015. Her mother, Brigid Sweetman, is suing Jim for wrongful death. Jim's team has argued that the case is baseless.

In messages obtained by the Mail, Cathriona says Jim broke off their relationship after six months, which occurred after she got tested for STDs, but before she got the results back. She tested positive and claimed she was infected by Jim.

''These contemporaneous notes prove what we have said along and show what kind of person Carrey really is," Brigid's lawyer Michael Avennati told DailyMail.com in a statement. "His claims of innocence relating to Ms. White are bogus and shameful."

Notes show that Cathriona was constantly vomiting and struggling to eat and sleep at times during her romance, saying she wanted to "have it all stop." She described a time when Jim got upset and smashed a computer.

Charbonneau / REX/Shutterstock

The therapist noted at one point, "[Cathriona] has so little self-esteem. Very impressionable and little ego strength. Also very afraid of [Jim] and his temper, yet she wants to rescue and help him."

In early 2013, Cathriona told her therapist that she "tried to commit suicide with a bottle of painkillers that she got from [Jim]" after he split up with her.

Jim's team has argued that any pills Cathriona had were prescribed to her only.

It was around the time of Cathriona's suicide attempt that she reportedly got tested for an STD.

"[Cathriona] claims she was tested before she slept with [Jim] was free of any STDs," the session notes, which were admitted into the case, claims. She said she was "living in a constant state of fight or flight."

LA Photo Lab / Splash News

A follow up session notes read, '"[Cathriona] cries that she now have contracted 3 STDs that [Jim] gave her." In the same session, she says she feels like "damaged goods."

Cathriona's mom said in court documents that the suicide came after years of "abuse" and STDs. She alleged that he split with her "out of concern for saving his own carefully crafted public image."

Cathriona's mom and her lawyer claim Jim found out he was positive for three STD's in early 2013 and purposely hid the fact from his ex.

"To make matters worse, Carrey then proceeded to have unprotected sex with Ms. White with full knowledge that he was STD positive, including on February 12, 2013 (two days before Valentine's day and within weeks after learning the test results)," Michael Avennati, Brigid's lawyer said. "Even after doing so, he failed to inform Ms. White that he had likely just infected her with STDs and possibly hepatitis A. This was not only callous, it was criminal."

He said the two also had unprotected sex on Feb. 14, 2013.

"[I]nstead of giving Ms. White flowers and chocolates, Carrey should have given her his STD test results and that, and he should have refrained from sex with her - THAT is what she deserved on Valentine's Day," Michael said.

Jim's team has said the lawsuit is a simple shakedown and says that STD claims are irrelevant to the cause of death.