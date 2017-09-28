A new report claims that a third installment of "Sex and the City" was all-but a sure thing until one of the film's stars submarined the whole thing because of diva demands.

The Daily Mail reported that the i's had been effectively dotted and the t's had been effectively crossed and filming was set to start. But, then Kim Cattrall came forward with "diva demands" and the whole project has now been shelved, the report says.

"The only reason this movie isn't being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim," a source told the Daily Mail. "Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is - George Clooney?"

Another source added, "This franchise made her and let's be frank, it's all she is really known for. Cast and crew don't just show up to make a movie, they have to rearrange their lives. People turned down other jobs, were in the process of relocating to New York but she kept stalling and was always unavailable when answers from her were needed."

Warner Bros., the production company, was said to have declined Kim's requests, but chose to cancel production rather than go with the franchises three other women -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon -- because it wouldn't be fair to the fans.

"The script is fantastic. The fans would've loved the movie but Warner Bros couldn't give in to her ridiculous demands," a third source said. "Kim held everyone's life up. Her behavior is beyond disappointing. We should've been shooting the movie and now everyone is wondering will this film ever get made. Everyone is very sad that the fans will now miss out on what was a wonderful story about the lives of four of their favorite women."

The two "Sex and the City" films generated more than $700 million worldwide.