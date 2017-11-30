DMX struck a plea deal in his tax evasion case, but he could still serve several years behind bars.

According to TMZ, the rapper pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in New York. With the plea deal, DMX essentially made sure he won't be spending the majority of his life locked up. He still faces up to five years in prison, but that's far short of the 44 years he could be have been looking at if he fought the charges and lost.

In an interview with TMZ, DMX's lawyer Murray Richman said the rapper told the court he knowingly did not pay taxes on royalties and other monies. He added that DMX does fear going to jail, but he took the deal regardless, knowing what lay in front of him otherwise. After he left the hearing he flashed a thumbs up to awaiting reporters.

DMX will discover his fate at a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 29, 2018.

On July 13, the "Rough Ryders Anthem" rapper was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tax evasion. On July 14, he pled not guilty to the charges and posted a $500,000 bail.

In the charging documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said DMX had concealed his income for several years and owed the federal government about $2 million. The feds alleges that X avoided bank accounts and used surrogates to hide his money. He also lived mostly on cash.

Documents also show that in 2011 and 2012, he made nearly $900,000, but listed his income as "unknown." The following year he said he made $10,000, but authorities believe he actually made $250,000.