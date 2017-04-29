Apparently friends of DMX had good reason to worry earlier this week when he mysteriously canceled a series of concerts that were set to take place in Southern California.

According to TMZ, the rapper checked into a Southern California rehab facility on the evening of April 27. He reportedly went voluntarily after encouragement from his manager, Pat Gallo, and ex-wife Tashera Simmons.

TMZ adds that the "X Gon' Give It to Ya" hit-maker traveled to the Golden State to get help because he felt he was "moving to a dark place."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Sources at X's concert in New York City last week told TMZ that the rapper was drinking heavily before the gig, which had to be cut short because he kept going on long, rambling rants between songs.

The Ruff Ryder reportedly ended the concert by yelling (in part), "Don't expect me to be a f----- role model!"

The epic, expletive-filled rant was captured in a two-minute Twitter video posted by Complex magazine social media editor David Amaya.

DMX then canceled the three California shows due to a "medical emergency."

"It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer," the rapper's manager said in a statement apologizing to fans for the canceled concerts.

"We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support," he added.

The father of 15, who welcomed baby boy Exodus with girlfriend Desiree Lindstrom in August 2016, is no stranger to rehab.

In 2013, he told Dr. Phil that he was first introduced to drugs when when a family member gave him marijuana when he was just 8 years old. He also revealed that at age 14, he smoked a blunt that he later discovered had been laced with cocaine.

"That's when it started," he said. "It was something that drew me in, and trapped me, and just had a hold on me for a long, long time."

"I'm always going to be an addict," he continued. "I'm going to be an addict until I die. It doesn't mean I have to get high."