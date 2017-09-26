"Dog The Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman had a cancerous "plum-sized" tumor removed from her neck after a 12-hour surgery in Los Angeles, a new report states.

The Blast reported that Beth "had to be cut ear-to-ear" to removed the tumor.

The Chapmans now have to wait for the pathology results to find out whether Beth is in the clear. Sources told the website that the reality TV duo is "worried" and praying for good results.

Duane "Dog" Chapman is "very upset and shaken by the ordeal," the Blast said.

As if this time wasn't hard enough for the Chapman's, their dog Delilah recently passed away in Hawaii while Beth was in surgery in California.

"She just couldn't wait for me any longer RIP my sweet lil Delilah I love you lil girl," Beth captioned a picture of the dog on Instagram on Sept. 26.

It was revealed on Sept. 14 that Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer. Dog, himself, later confirmed the news on Facebook the following day.

The reality star told friends about her diagnosis in a letter obtained by Radar Online. "I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, 'You have cancer,'" she wrote.

"After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage 2 throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses."

She vowed to "fight every step of the way."