First Lady Salma Hayek? The actress revealed in a recent interview with Trevor Noah that Donald Trump once asked her out on a date.

At the time, she had a boyfriend.

Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Salma said she was at an event with her boyfriend years ago when the now commander-in-chief lent her his jacket because she was cold.

"I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump]," she recalled. "[Trump] said, 'I'm sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.' And then he kept talking to my boyfriend."

Getty Images

Trump then befriend her boyfriend, who she didn't name, and got her phone number.

"The whole time, he's talking to my boyfriend," she said. "And then he's like, 'If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number.'"

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Trump then "never" spoke to the boyfriend again, but he did start calling Salma.

"He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,'" she said. Trump apparently told her, "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

The Daily Show host then joked that Trump was "right" because she didn't end up marrying that boyfriend.