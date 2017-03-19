Drake is just like everyone else: After having too much to drink, he gets on his phone and starts sending messages.

Except the woman he drunk texts happens to be his incredibly famous ex -- who apparently changed her number!

The revelation came on March 18 when the rapper premiered his "More Life" playlist on OVO Sound Radio. It featured nearly two dozen new songs, reports Us Weekly.

On opening track "Free Smoke," Drake raps, "I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back."

He also sampled "If You Had My Love" -- Jennifer Lopez's 1999 debut single -- on another track, "Teenage Fever."

During a February appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jennifer demurred on the state of her and Drake's romance but happily discussed working with him. "Actually, he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. And I got on the song," she said, adding, "Yeah, we have a song together. I don't know what he's going to do with it, but yeah."

Apparently, he ditched her vocals.

A track that J.Lo, 47, sang on -- "Get It Together" -- had been changed up by the time Drake, 30, debuted it on "More Life." Us reports that British singer Jorja Smith's vocals replaced Jennifer's on the track.

It was widely reported in December that J.Lo and Drake were quietly dating. They cuddled in a social media snapshot, kissed and danced together at a prom Drake reportedly threw for her after learning she hadn't been to her own, and went out to dinner.

"She's having fun," a source told E! News in December.

Eventually, things wound down.

In early February, a source told E! the pair "have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane."

With J.Lo returning to her residency in Las Vegas and Drake on tour in Europe, finding time to see one another had reportedly been tough.

Although they never confirmed their relationship, the pair did little to quash rumors of a romance when they kicked in late last year. "It was never very serious," a Drake source told People. "They like one another and had fun together."

Jennifer has since moved on with former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

J.Lo and A-Rod have been inseparable lately, vacationing together in the Bahamas and hitting the gym together in Miami in the last week alone.

