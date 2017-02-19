Last year, Kanye West famously threw shade at Drake. Now Drizzy is responding.

In a Feb. 18 interview with DJ Semtex on Beats 1's OVO Sound Radio, Drake, 30, finally shared his thoughts about what Kanye said about him during one of Ye's many onstage rants while on his Saint Pablo tour in late 2016.

In this particular tirade, the troubled rapper, 39, made headlines for claiming artists like Drake and DJ Khaled had conspired with radio stations to overplay their music.

"I think everybody has their own little things going on, I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time, 'cause in the same breath, I went from being... like working on a project with him, to him sort of publicly s------ on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much," Drake said, according to HotNewHipHop.com.

"But yeah, I'm not really sure, everybody's got their own thing going on," Drake added, possibly alluding to either Kanye's massive ego or his mental health issues that were revealed following a late November breakdown that left him hospitalized for eight days.

Drake continued, "Again me when I hear that, I just distance myself from it, you know, alright if that's what it is I don't really even understand the point you're trying to make, but whatever it is that you're going through, I accept it, I don't respect it at all."

"You know, 'cause I feel like me and Khaled are just good people. I'm not sure why we're the target of your choice that you made that night," he said. "But again, I accept what you're going through."

During the hour-long interview, Drake also talked about his feud with Meek Mill and his disappointment with the Recording Academy despite his two Grammy wins on Feb. 12.

Drake had made headlines for skipping the telecast and hinted at why during his OVO Sound Radio chat.

"Even though 'Hotline Bling' is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category," he explained. "Maybe because I've rapped in the past or because I'm black. I can't figure out why. I won two awards, but I don't even want them because it just feels weird for some reason."