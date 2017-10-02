Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just tattooed his son's face on his arm.

Photographer Group / Splash News / Splash News

In an act of extreme fatherly love, Dennis went to celebrity tattoo artist Money Mike to have a lifelike image of his rapper son looking over his shoulder inked on his bicep.

Money Mike shared a photo of the new ink on his Tumblr.

Courtesy of Money Mike

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya," Money Mike captioned his work. "CHUUUCH! #theartofmoneymike #portraitduties #drake #dennis #drakespops #hesatlikeachamp #hospitality #goodpeople #letsgettowork #bookyourapptnow #getatme #doitnow #depositrequired #getinwhereyoufitin (909)539-7489 for tattoo appts. Thanks."

Courtesy of Money Mike

Having tattoos of famous faces is something the father and son have in common, as Drake has Aaliyah, Denzel Washington and Lil' Wayne inked on his body. Drake also pays tribute to his family with tattoos of his late uncle, late grandmother, and his mother.

Drake's dad, who is also a musician, gushed about his son earlier this year to Vice.

"He's the love of my life! I go on tour with him," he said before sharing a special memory of his successful son. "I mean we have our differences sometimes... You know, we made a bet when he was about nine years old. He auditioned for a show, a TV show in Toronto, and we made a bet for five dollars. He said, 'dad, I bet you five dollars I'm gonna do more movies than you ever did, I'm gonna do more commercials than you ever did, and I'm gonna do more music than you ever did.' And I said, 'Okay.' I mean, that excited me. So I said, 'Okay, I'll bet you. Let's bet! Let's shake on it.' And in 2009, I had to pay him his five dollars. He surpassed me [laughs] in the worst way, or in the best way!"