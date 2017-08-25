Her MTV VMA performance is just days away but there is a lot of unknown about what Miley Cyrus will do, and it's causing drama among her own team.

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

The New York Post said that Diane Martel, Miley's creative director, "was overheard at LA's Four Seasons Cabana Restaurant loudly lamenting that Cyrus' team can't agree on how she should fill the minute or so of stage time she's been allotted before singing 'Younger Now.'"

Diane said she envisioned Miley "showing off her acting shops" and doing a raunchy puppet show to the fill the time and complement the music video. Miley's manager, however, wants Miley to get political and bash President Trump in order to "make headlines," Diane could be heard saying, the Post said.

Derek Storm / Splash News

In an email, Diane denied that there is any drama surrounding Miley's performance, telling Page Six, "No friction! Excitement! Mileys number will be sunrising and emotional, her new [song] younger Now is beautiful and contemplative and self written."

The VMA's, where nothing ever goes entirely according to plan.