For Drew Barrymore, her new "Santa Clarita Diet" Netflix show couldn't have come at a better time, especially for her waistline.

The actress lost 20 pounds by playing the zombie/loving housewife Sheila.

"It came sort of at a moment in my life where I had sort of let myself go due to personal circumstances, and I thought, 'I could come alive with Sheila,'" she told "TODAY"'s Natalie Morales on Friday, Jan. 27.

It's been hard to not envy Drew's slim figure and weight loss over the last few months.

"It was a really great goal line for me, because as much as the weight loss everything's very subtle, it's attitudinal, it's empowerment, it's confidence," she said Friday with her co-star Timothy Olyphant by her side. "It's all of these things that she's lost in her life and I felt I had lost in my life, and it was such a blessing to come alive with her and it really was so positive for me."

The mother of two maintained her sense of humor about the weight loss, even crediting her man-eating zombie character.

"If you're eating, in her case, human flesh, I basically thought, well if a woman was just eating simple protein every day all day long she would lose weight," she joked. "It's like a very macabre Atkins [diet]."

In November 2016, she told Us Weekly that she dropped from 144 pounds to 124 pounds thanks to the show, which, Drew and Timothy say is more humorous and optimistic than it is gory.

"I feel really great. I followed Kimberly Snyder's methods, but I added some protein like fish and chicken since she's all vegetarian or vegan," she told the mag at the time. "I've been very disciplined and all I did was cry and dream about pizza. I still am dreaming and crying about pizza."