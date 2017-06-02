Sometimes a girl just runs out of time to do her makeup at home. On June 2, Drew Barrymore was that girl.

"The Santa Clarita Diet" star proved how relatable she really is when she did a little touch up while commuting, just as many women all over the country do when they're pressed for time.

No mirror, no problem! Drew shared a photo of herself putting on mascara while using the subway car's reflection as her mirror.

#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go @thenewstand at Columbuscircirlcle hub and at a local ferrys to be determined hold please and thank you A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

"#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go...," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

The mother of two -- Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3 -- knows all about multitasking and has spoken about her constantly moving lifestyle before.

"It's so real for us girls. We really do our makeup on the go," she told Vogue in February.

Drew said she started her Flower Beauty cosmetics line with the busy, working woman in mind.

In 2013, she spoke about how her beauty routine has changed since becoming a mom.

"I try to wash my face twice a day -- and I'm really super-proud that I do," she said. "Most days it's no makeup or it's a little concealer to get out of the house. If I'm lucky, then I'll get out for a few hours and do some work and put some makeup on. It's just insane how transformational it is. It makes me feel very different than when I'm at home in my sweatpants with patchy skin."

Aside from her on-the-go makeup moment, Drew also used her social media to hype her new publishing endeavor, Flower Press, a semi-annual print magazine .

#FLOWERPRESS IS REAL #subway #columbuscircle A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

"I simply fail at technology so I'm going analog and I'm going paper," Drew recently told Adweek of her latest project. "It's going to be really large format. I love magazines like Egoïste and The Manipulator. I'm going to make something like that."

Handing out #FLOWERPRESS (this women was kind enough to take one, most peeps on the subway snubbed me and I totally get it. Just trying to get from A to Z without solicitation!) #ihearyou #getit A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Continued the actress-entrepreneur to Adweek, "I've always loved working on Flower Beauty, especially having two girls, because it's beauty, messaging, empowerment, creative and all about girls so that's been very romantic. I wanted to step away from movies to do different things and have more time to be with my kids. Now I feel like I'm getting back to an old self that is inspired and collected globes and wrote on typewriters. I read the New York Times every day. I'm a paper girl. I can't do a website or an online magazine. I don't look at them and I don't know how to navigate them."