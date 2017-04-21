Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West need to look no further than the network that carries their reality TV show if they want another baby and need a surrogate.

Shawna Craig, the star of E!'s "Second Wives Club" told E! News that she would happily carry a baby for the couple. It would not be the first time she's done if for a reality star either.

Shawna, who is married to actor Lorenzo Lamas, was the surrogate for former "Bachelor" star Shayne Lamas (Lorenzo's daughter) and Nik Richie in 2015. She says she would "110 percent" want to be a surrogate again.

"No kids for me, but 110 percent I've actually had some people asking me to carry" she said, adding that she would be "totally open" to being the surrogate to Kimye.

"Carrying for someone, it has to come from the heart, it's not really a financial thing where I want to make money it's more about the story and about something that makes me feel like I'm doing something good for someone else," she said. "Maybe [Kim] will call me up and we'll have a conversation."

She even has a Kardashian connection already.

"Lorenzo used to be close to [Kim's] mom and Bruce [Jenner] so maybe he should put a phone call in," Shawna said.

Kim has said that she would like to expand her family, but revealed last year that she could die during pregnancy if she has another baby.

"I'm definitely leaning more toward [surrogacy] I want to try it. After talking to Kanye, I think that I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option. Now, I feel like that's my reality," Kim said during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that aired in April. "I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."

Last year, Chrissy Teigen said she'd happily be Kim's surrogate, too.

"I would be her surrogate in a second," she told Access Hollywood. "I really enjoyed the pregnancy process .… I loved it. Yes, [I would do it] in a heartbeat! Science is miraculous. Anything is possible. Whatever she does is going to work out for the best, and it's going to be beautiful either way."