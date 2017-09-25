Ed Sheeran is spreading the love! The singer-songwriter visited the Ryan Seacrest Studio at Boston Children's Hospital before playing a concert at TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 23. The studio, which is made possible because of their partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, has also played host to singers like Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, and Shawn Mendes.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

During the visit, Ed played some of his songs for the kids, including "Shape of You" and "Lego House." The older song was requested by one little girl, Aislynn Burns, who posted a video of him singing on Instagram, captioning it, "Ed asked me,"What song do you want me to sing?" Btw he didn't ask anyone else besides me so technically he serenaded me omg....So I said,"Lego House". HE SANG LEGO HOUSE TO ME!!!!"

The 26-year-old also sang "Happy Birthday" to a little boy on the floor, according to People Magazine.

Ed, who wore a Duluth hoodie and his glasses to the hospital, posed for photos with the kids and staff. One nurse, Hayley Brook, took a selfie with him and captioned it, "Not only was my day made - but you successfully managed to fill an entire room full of pediatric patients with smiles and joy." People Magazine reported that he made iPhone videos for patients who could not come meet him in person. And before leaving the hospital, the "Galway Girl" singer gave them a gift, a signed guitar.

Today we had a very special guest visit our Seacrest Studios: Ed Sheeran! Thank you @teddysphotos for your visit and for spending time with our patients, we loved having you! A post shared by Boston Children's Hospital (@bostonchildrens) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Ed has spoken about giving to children's hospitals in the past. "A lot of my money goes to charity or to children's hospitals near where I live," he's said. "I have enough to be comfortable and the rest goes to help people."