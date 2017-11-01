Eddie Redmayne is going to be a father again.

The Daily Mail confirmed that the Oscar winner and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their second child.

Joe/WENN.com

"Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," a spokesperson told the UK-based newspaper on Nov. 1.

Speculation about a pregnancy arose earlier in the day when Hannah was seen sporting what appeared to be a small baby bump. She also wasn't drinking at the event.

Eddie and Hannah already share 16-month-old daughter Iris Mary Redmayne. Before Iris was born, Eddie revealed that he and Hannah were studying up on parenting.

"We've got our first book, which is looking at us, and we are staring guiltily as we should be learning how to be parents, but we haven't opened them yet," he said in 2016.

Manzo/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Whether they couple will find out the gender of the baby isn't known. Last time, they chose not to find out in advance.

"It's gonna be a surprise. I'm going to be honest. I was like, 'Maybe we should find out' (and) my wife's like, 'We're not finding out'. She wears the trousers," he said. "I love being married. I feel so settled in my skin. So lucky to have the most wonderful, supportive, beautiful wife."