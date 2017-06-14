Elizabeth Banks got a bit of rude welcoming to Hollywood.

While speaking at the Women in Film Los Angeles' Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 13, she revealed that she was told very early in her career to get bigger breasts to succeed.

"The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job," she said. "I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth is all about girl power and has made a name for herself in entertainment, often in female-dominated films. She directed "Pitch Perfect 2" and starred in "The Hunger Games" series, which was led by a female. She's an established star and respected director now, but it hasn't always been easy.

Around 2010 a woman told her she had a hard time getting her two young sons to watch female-led films.

"I was really angry at this woman and I didn't have the words or the voice in that moment to tell her how crazy it is that you're in charge of what they do," she said. "You're their mother. Buy a f------ ticket to a movie and take them and give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

She added, "I grew up seeing amazing movies with amazing men and no one had to drag me kicking and screaming."

She said she hoped that the award would mean something to females.

"I hope it encourages other women to step up to the plate of directing, and producing, and writing," she said. "Anything that they're thinking about doing, and take more control of the storytelling and of their lives. I was mentored by really incredible women in this business, Diane Lane, and Laura Linney, and Julianne Moore. Women that I love and respect, whose careers I admire, and who all had really interesting advice as they aged in this industry that scared the crap out of me."