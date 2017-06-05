So, you're telling me there's a chance! In 2015, Elizabeth Berkley got back together with "Saved By The Bell" castmates for a skit with Jimmy Fallon. But, it sounds like a return to the halls of Bayside High may not be out of the question.

The actress who played Jessie Spano spoke to Us Weekly about a possible reunion (and was "so excited!").

"[It was] a little tease!" she said. "We're all busy working on so many good things. We're actually fortunate that most of our cast consistently works and have been working actors since we were kids. And we stay in touch. We love each other. So, if something else presented itself that was as intelligent as the way Jimmy did it, I'm not saying we wouldn't consider but we did what felt great for all of us at this moment."

Although the show only aired between 1989 and 1992, it left a lasting impression on many 30-and 40-somethings.

"People bring it up to us all the time, especially in light of the recent 'Full House' success, same generation of everything. So, we'll see," she said. "There seems to be a resurgence or an appetite for a little more innocence again in a climate and culture that is not."

Her role as Jessie still impacts her work today in her Ask Elizabeth program, which offers advice to teen girls in the hope of boosting their self-esteem.

"They are watching [SBTB] now in syndication. I'm coming to their high school as a volunteer to help them and they are seeing me when I was their age. So, there's a sweet connection there," Berkley explained. "It's the gift that keeps on giving that show because now I get to help people and they get to have a connection and see me through my adolescence in a certain way - not my real one."