Yowza! Elizabeth Hurley is 51 years old, but her body continues to defy age.

The "Royals" actress showed off her bikini body on April 6 on Instagram, rocking a white bikini from her eponymous swimwear line.

In the gif that she posted, Liz blows kisses to the camera while telling her 532,000 followers that her skimpy bikini is the "#Elle Bikini," which she named after her "beautiful friend" Elle Macpherson.

@elizabethhurleybeach #ElleBikini named for my beautiful friend @ellemacphersonofficial 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Her followers were stunned by her body, with one calling her a "genetic anomaly." Another said, "Just wow... simply wow." One person called her the "dream woman."

It's quite commonplace for Elizabeth to show off her ridiculously impressive body on Instagram. On April 5, she shared an image of herself in a one-piece navy swimsuit, which he simply captioned with an emoji blowing a kiss.

😘 @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Earlier in the week, she posted a cleavage-heavy selfie in an orange bikini, also from her swimwear line.

Valley of the Dolls 😉 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

"Valley of the Dolls 😉," she captioned the image of her staring straight into the camera lens.

Earlier in the year she shared another image of herself, this one shot by her 15-year-old son Damian Hurley.

My new favourite bikini- the Aquarius in Toffee @elizabethhurleybeach- shot by my son @damianhurley1 😉 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:06am PST

"My new favourite bikini- the Aquarius in Toffee," she said.

The actress clearly adheres to the adage of "If you got it, flaunt it." Also, the fact that she doesn't need models to show off her own swimwear line should tell you everything you need to know.

Perhaps because she's aging like a wine fine, Elizabeth has said she doesn't stress about getting older.

"If you've got time to think about aging, then you're not busy enough," she told People in 2015. "Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth."

Venturelli / Getty Images North America

We would all be so lucky as to age as gracefully as Elizabeth.