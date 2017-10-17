Elizabeth Olsen takes fashions cues from Pinterest over sisters' line named after her
Elizabeth Olsen has a clothing line named after her, but you probably won't catch her wearing anything from that line anytime soon. In fact, she takes her fashion cues from a bigger place: Pinterest.
"I create Pinterest boards with all my favorite runway looks," she told InStyle. "This year I got to wear one from the Dior Haute Couture show. I didn't even care that I was in a wool onesie in the middle of summer—I just felt so lucky when I put it on."
Pinterest, she says, is not only responsible for many of her casual looks, but she and her stylist get ideas for red carpet looks there, too.
"My stylist and I go into a room, and we each have a rack filled with the looks we've tagged on Pinterest," the actress said. "Before choosing a final look for an event, I feel like I try on an entire room full of racks."
Elizabeth also gets quite giddy when she sees someone in Mary-Kate and Ashley's Olsen's clothing line, Elizabeth and James.
"I get excited anytime someone wears or mentions anything about Elizabeth and James or The Row. Whenever anyone I love has something that penetrates beyond their inner circle of friends or supportive community, I get excited," she said. "So I love that both of my sisters' brands are doing well. I think it's cool that Elizabeth and James has expanded into perfumes and hair products, too. But I literally never even think of myself as an association with the brand, [even though it's named after me]."
While she knows that her sister's are fashion-forward women, Elizabeth said it's someone else who she really admires when it comes to style.
"I genuinely look forward to seeing what Diane Kruger wears. If I could switch wardrobes with anyone, it would be her," she said.