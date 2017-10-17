Elizabeth Olsen has a clothing line named after her, but you probably won't catch her wearing anything from that line anytime soon. In fact, she takes her fashion cues from a bigger place: Pinterest.

"I create Pinterest boards with all my favorite runway looks," she told InStyle. "This year I got to wear one from the Dior Haute Couture show. I didn't even care that I was in a wool onesie in the middle of summer—I just felt so lucky when I put it on."

Apega/WENN.com

Pinterest, she says, is not only responsible for many of her casual looks, but she and her stylist get ideas for red carpet looks there, too.

"My stylist and I go into a room, and we each have a rack filled with the looks we've tagged on Pinterest," the actress said. "Before choosing a final look for an event, I feel like I try on an entire room full of racks."

Elizabeth also gets quite giddy when she sees someone in Mary-Kate and Ashley's Olsen's clothing line, Elizabeth and James.

Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

"I get excited anytime someone wears or mentions anything about Elizabeth and James or The Row. Whenever anyone I love has something that penetrates beyond their inner circle of friends or supportive community, I get excited," she said. "So I love that both of my sisters' brands are doing well. I think it's cool that Elizabeth and James has expanded into perfumes and hair products, too. But I literally never even think of myself as an association with the brand, [even though it's named after me]."

While she knows that her sister's are fashion-forward women, Elizabeth said it's someone else who she really admires when it comes to style.

"I genuinely look forward to seeing what Diane Kruger wears. If I could switch wardrobes with anyone, it would be her," she said.