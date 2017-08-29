Ellen DeGeneres has no problem being the butt of her own joke.

The beloved daytime talk show is about to begin the 15th season of "Ellen." To celebrate, the 59-year-old decided to share a throwback photo of her 15-year-old self.

Awkward!

In honor of Season 15, here’s a photo of me when I was just about 15 (why God, why?!). Now I wanna see yours. Post a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 and you just might see yourself on my show next week! A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

"In honor of Season 15, here's a photo of me when I was just about 15 (why God, why?!)," she captioned the hilarious image, which shows her with a rounder face and a full head of curly hair.

She encouraged her 47 million followers to send their photos in, as well, likely so that they can get a good-naturedly ribbing on national TV at the hands of Ellen.

"Now I wanna see yours," she wrote. "Post a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 and you just might see yourself on my show next week!"

The fact that Ellen made it to her 15th season is surprising to her. She recently spoke to Good Housekeeping about her eponymous show, "It's still exciting. There is so much great energy and love in that room."

Unfortunately for her fierce fans, she said another 15 years isn't in the cards for her.

"I don't think my walker would get up those stairs!" she jokes. "But it's not scary at all anymore, which is why I'm starting to do stand-up again."

The only thing scary is that hairstyle she was rocking as a 15-year-old!

Why God, why!