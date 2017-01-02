Ellen Pompeo is 'boy crazy' in video dancing with her newborn son
Ellen Pompeo, 47, took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white video dancing with her newborn son Eli Christopher Ivery on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.
"Boy Crazy," she captioned the clip. "Here's to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year."
The smiley "Grey's Anatomy" star is seen holding her son cheek-to-cheek while swaying softly to music in the background.
Three days earlier, she shared an adorable photo via Instagram of her husband Chris Ivery cradling their baby boy.
"Chris Ivery just fell a notch," she joked. "I've got a new guy."
The couple also has two daughters: Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2.
On Dec. 29, Ellen confirmed her new addition to People mag.
"Everyone's doing great," a rep for the TV star explained following the delivery.