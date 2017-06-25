Police are investigating an incident involving Emilio Estevez and a gun, but the actor isn't in trouble -- in fact, he's a victim.

According to a report on TMZ, Emilio was staying at the Oceana hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., in May and he valeted his car. He supposedly had a Glock firearm and ammunition in the car with him, although it's not known exactly where they were within the vehicle. Then, two days after he retrieved that car from the valet, his gun and ammo were missing.

There were apparently no signs of forced entry.

Neither the "Young Guns" star nor the hotel has commented on the alleged theft.

The theft occurred not long after he reportedly finished filming "The Public," his first film in five years.

The film, which he also wrote, produced and directed, was filmed in Cincinnati and was 10 years in the making.

"It feels like the timing on this could not have been more perfect," he told Cincinnati's WCPO. "Essentially, this is an occupy film. It takes place during the coldest winter the city has seen in a long time, and the homeless shelters are overwhelmed, and the patrons of the library decide to stage an occupy and say, 'We are a de facto homeless shelter.'"