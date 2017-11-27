Emily Ratajkowski launched a swimsuit line recently, but a fellow fashion designer is accusing the model of stealing designs.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

According to the New York Post, Lisa Marie Fernandez has filed a lawsuit claiming Emily ripped off two of her swimsuits for her "Inamorata" line, including the "Cardiff" and "Vulcan" designs. On day after the line launched on Nov. 16, Lisa sent a cease-and-desist letter.

"These are key silhouettes that represent the brand DNA that is Lisa Marie Fernandez and are immediately recognized by consumers as her original designs," legal documents, filed in Manhattan federal court, read.

Lisa claims she registered her designs on June 21, 2015. The Post notes that there are no copyright protections for functional clothing in the United States, but the European Union grants certain protections to clothing made, imported or exported within its bounds, according to blog Business of Fashion.

❤️ A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Emily has not responded to the lawsuit, but the line, which means "female lover" in Italian, continued to post images to its Instagram page on Nov. 27.

In the past, Lisa has also sent cease and desist letters to H&M.