The real Slim Shady hasn't seen a real razor!

The rap legend, who is somewhat of a recluse, is sporting a little bit of facial hair stubble these days.

FilmMagic

Eminem was in Los Angeles on June 22 for the premiere of HBO's "The Defiant Ones," a four-part documentary series that tells the stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. At the premiere, Eminem posed on the red carpet with the two men of the hour.

He later hung out with label mate Kendrick Lamar and West Coast hip-hop producer FredWreck.

For Eminem, the fact that he made a public appearance is quite rare. He's only shown his face a few times over the years for special events -- he came out during a Drake concert in Detroit last August.

These days, he's just happy being a doting father to his insanely beautiful daughter Hailie Jade Scott, who is studying at Michigan State University.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Before graduating high school in the Detroit area, Hailie paid tribute to her dad and her mom, Kim Mathers, who has also been the topic of the rapper's songs, telling a school newsletter that they are the "most influential" people to her.

"My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have," she reportedly said at the time.

In 2010, Rolling Stone asked Eminem, "What does being a good father mean to you?"

"Just being there," he said. "Not missing things. If there's anything important going on, regardless of what it is, I'm there. Helping them with homework when you can. At the grades my older ones are in, it's hard. I never even passed ninth grade. They're already way smarter than me."