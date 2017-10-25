Emma Stone is dating a new man, according to a new report, and he probably knows a thing or two about making her laugh.

The actress is dating "SNL" writer and segment director Dave McCary, according to The New York Post's Page Six.

It's not known how the two met, but Emma did host "SNL" in December 2016. She also made a cameo as a surprise guest this month when her "La La Land" co-star Ryan Gosling hosted the season premiere. Afterward, Emma attended the show's after party at Tao.

Page Six said that Emma and Dave were actually spotted together in June at the premiere of the indie film "Brigsby Bear," which he directed.

Dave began working at "SNL" in 2014. Emma is currently filming "Manic" in New York City, where "SNL" is based.

Emma joins several of her Hollywood pals who have dated "SNL" employees. Ben Affleck is dating producer Lindsay Shookus. "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost is reportedly dating Scarlett Johansson.

Emma hasn't been in a public romance since she and her off-and-on boyfriend Andrew Garfield ended things in 2015. There were reports over the summer that Emma and Andrew were getting back together but the romance fizzled. Still, she and Andrew have been incredibly kind to each other in interviews.

"I'm nothing but supportive and her biggest fan," he said. "I love Emma."

Emma previously said of Andrew, "[He's] someone I still love very much."