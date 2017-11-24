It appears as if young "Shameless" star Ethan Cutkosky, who stars as a now semi-reformed bad boy on the hit Showtime comedy, is bringing some of the screen into his own life.

Cutkosky, 18, who stars as Carl Gallagher, has been charged with misdemeanor DUI, TMZ reports. The charge was filed by the Burbank City Attorney and is for drug use rather than alcohol.

According to TMZ, who first reported the incident back in early November, Cutkosky was driving his orange BMW in between lanes at around 10:30 PM, when he was pulled over by cops. He reportedly performed poorly in the field sobriety tests and smelled of marijuana.

WENN

A conviction for the young star could mean six months in jail, losing his license and a $1,000 fine!

William H. Macy -- who plays Frank Gallagher, the notoriously bad daddy to the entire Gallagher brood on the show -- chalks up the DUI to the unfortunate pitfalls of being a young Hollywood success.

"He's a great guy," Macy told TMZ not long after Cutkosky's arrest. "An actor growing up in Hollywood. A young person growing up as an actor … Hollywood is tough."

Neither a rep for Cutkosky nor the Burbank Police Department have commented on the arrest, reports Page Six.