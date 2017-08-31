Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's 15-year-old son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, is growing more into a man every day, and he's looking more and more like his gorgeous mother.

It's not overly rare for the teen to make public appearances with his famous parents, but it's not the norm either. On Aug. 31, Levon joined his dad at the Venice Film Festival for a screening of "First Reformed."

Levon donned a black suit and a blue tie that matched Ethan's navy suit. Still proving he's a teen, he opted for white sneakers to finish off the outfit, as opposed to dress shoes like his dad's.

Levon was seen smiling while showing off his piercing blue eye and blond hair, just like his mom. Clearly, the teen feels at home on the red carpet. In May, he joined his mother as she attended the closing ceremonies of the Cannes Film Festival. He recently attended Wimbledon with her as well.

Ethan and Uma, who married in 1998 and split in 2005, also share a 19-year-old daughter, Maya.

In 2015, Ethan wrote a book called "Rules for a Knight," which features advice to his children.

"I don't nearly get to spend as much time with my kids as I like," he told a Hearst Master Class in New York City at the time. "The truth about the genesis of this book is that when you get your kids every other weekend, there aren't many boring moments. So much of the best stuff out of my life is when you are bored and have nothing to do, and I always have something to do."

"I have the kids on this day, have to give them back another day, then they have this party, then soccer practice, and then they are gone. I never got to talk to them about these things, it's like it never happened," he added. "It's like when they leave on a Sunday afternoon and I say, 'Well, let me tell you why you shouldn't lie.' It was a way for me to tell them these things in a book so that those types of conversations don't get lost."