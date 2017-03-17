She's back! Eva Mendes made her first public appearance in six months in Miami on March 16.

The somewhat reclusive actress attended the grand opening of the New York & Company store at Miami's Dadeland Mall. She had good reason to be there: It was for her own fashion collection for the company.

"It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami area," she said in a statement from the retailer. "I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me."

During her first public appearance of 2017, Eva donned a turquoise one-shoulder maxi dress that was, of course, from her collection. She accessorized with a striped belt, hoop earrings and sandals.

Prior to Thursday, Eva had not been seen out publicly since September, when she also attended an event for her clothing line.

Her reason for being a homebody, she says, is her devotion to the daughters she shares with her longtime love Ryan Gosling, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 10 months.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," she told Shape magazine for its April cover story. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

In fact, many wondered if she would accompany her man to one of the many awards shows he attended earlier this year -- he was nominated for multiple awards for his role in "La La Land." In the end, she decided to forgo the pomp and circumstance. But she was definitely on Ryan's mind as he accepted his Golden Globe award in January.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he told the crowd. "If she hadn't taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it surely would be somebody else up here today. So sweetheart, thank you."