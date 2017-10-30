The battle between "The Cosby Show" star Keshia Knight-Pulliam and her ex, former NFL star Ed Hartwell, rages on.

The latest? Ed claims that the actress isn't letting him see their 10-month-old daughter, Ella Grace, so he's taking her to court.

According to The Blast, Ed filed documents as a part of their ongoing divorce battle in which he says Keshia is in contempt of court, allegedly that she abruptly canceled an agreed upon meeting between him and Ella without reason. He said in the documents that her actions are "not only self-centered and uncaring," says they violate their custody agreement.

She fired back saying that she's done nothing of the sort, calling it "yet another fabricated and falsified motion for contempt."

Keshia went on to allege that Ed is a bad father, saying he frequently misses scheduled visits with Ella. She also said he's the one in the wrong and still owes her child support, something she's claimed before.

This is just another twist in the long divorce battle between the feuding parents. The bad blood between Keshia and Ed has been palpable almost from the moment that she announced she was pregnant.

Keshia, who played the lovable Rudy Huxtable, married Ed on New Year's Day of 2016, just a few days after they became engaged. Seven months later, she announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, holding up a cupcake with pink frosting. One week later, Ed filed for divorce.

"Right now, the only thing I want is a paternity test for the baby," he told TheYBF at the time, indicating he felt she'd been unfaithful.

An insider told People magazine that he found the timing of his wife's pregnancy strange given that they've been "in a very tough spot in their relationship."

"It's just that he had told her he wanted to wait before having a baby and things got really bad between them and then she pops up pregnant," the source said.

That could be why Ed's divorce filing specified that one of the couple's irreconcilable differences involved "constant disagreements on life changing decisions that couples typically make together."

At several points, she's said she wanted him locked up, once for allegedly refusing to take a paternity test and another time for allegedly not paying child support.

In June, after he acknowledged that Ella Grace was his, he said his ex violated a court order in her child custody battle by accompanying Bill Cosby to his sexual assault trial. His argument was that he was supposed to see Ella on that particular day, but didn't because Keshia was in Pennsylvania with her TV dad. He said she was in contempt and wanted a makeup day to see their daughter.