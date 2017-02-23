The "Family Matters" star accused of assaulting his wife claims he's actually the victim in this case.

Darius McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the '90s sitcom, is countering abuse claims being made by his wife Tammy Brawner. And, a judge has actually granted his request for a temporary restraining order and has ordered Tammy to move out of their family home, TMZ reported on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tammy, though, also got a restraining order against him, requiring him to leave.

The actor believes his wife, a former Harlem Globetrotter, is doing this all for fame.

In the court papers, filed Feb. 15, Tammy alleged that Darius has hit her, and "frequently throws things and breaks things in the house." She said he abused her in front of their 18-month-old daughter.

She went on to say that he is "violent, destructive and unstable emotionally."

She wasn't done either, claiming that he abused alcohol and used drugs.

Darius, though, has said that she's the one unable to control her anger. In court documents obtained by TMZ, he said there was one time she became verbally abusive and hurled an iron his way, which burned his chest and caused a 2nd degree burn.

He also claims that he's called police three times because of her rage, including one incident in which she allegedly threatened him with a knife.

Darius' lawyer blasted Tammy, as well, telling TMZ she is simply wanting to get into Darius' wallet.

She is "no victim," the actor's attorney Glen T. Jonas said. "She is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCrary while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle."

Daris, the attorney went on to say, "is a loving, devoted and dedicated father. [Tammy's] allegations are such obvious and outlandish lies ... we are all dumber for having read them."