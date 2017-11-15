Darius McCrary, who delighted audiences in the early 90s on "Family Matters," is struggling so badly financially that he only made three figures last year, he claimed in court documents.

The actor says he made a mere $500 over the past 12 months and can no longer afford to pay child support to his estranged wife, Tammy Brawner. Also in the documents, obtained by TMZ, Darius claimed his most recent acting gig was a 7-day shoot that paid him $875, but he hasn't gotten the check yet.

In his court documents, he wants the court to severely cut down his child support payments and give him unmonitored access to his 2-year-old daughter. He says he can't even afford to pay the fee for the court-appointed monitor.

The former sitcom star added that he had to move in with his aunt and uncle because of his dismal financial situation.

It's been a rough go for Darius. In February, his estranged wife, Tammy Brawner, alleged that he has hit her, and "frequently throws things and breaks things in the house." She said he abused her in front of their daughter.

Darius countered the abuse claims being made by his ex and a judge actually granted both him and Tammy restraining orders against each other.

In February, the actor's lawyer blasted Tammy, as well, telling TMZ she is simply wanting to get into Darius' wallet (although it sounds like there's nothing in it).

She is "no victim," the actor's attorney Glen T. Jonas said. "She is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCrary while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle."

Daris, the attorney went on to say, "is a loving, devoted and dedicated father. [Tammy's] allegations are such obvious and outlandish lies ... we are all dumber for having read them."