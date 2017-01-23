Kylie Jenner continues to keep her fans guessing.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram to show off several images from her most recent campaign with Puma. Some of the images showed her with, well, shall we say, a little less up top than usual.

Many of her 84 million followers were stumped, wondering if she got a breast reduction because of the images!

"Lmao where her boobs now," one person said. Another wrote, "I wonder where her boobs went."

One woman rationed that, "She's only around a 36B & even then, she's stretching her body & arching her back so of course her boobs aren't going to look as big."

Kylie shared four different shots from the campaign, captioning all of them "Puma girl."

The athletic brand shared one of the images, as well, writing, "They hold back. You set yourself free. Introducing the Fierce Strap Swan, worn by @kyliejenner. Dropping February 1. #ForeverFierce."

It seemed that more people focused on Kylie's body than the apparel. Just last week, there was rampant speculation (again) that she enlarged her breasts -- ironically, the speculation was tied to a series of Instagram images.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Kylie shared several images of her wearing a tight black tank top. Her breasts appeared pushed up and larger than normal.

She has long denied that she's had any work done to her breasts.

In September 2015, the reality star said on her website and app that she wears push-up bras to make her breasts look bigger and nothing more.

"I don't share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven't," she said. "I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret [bra]. It's life-changing. I've gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends."

She once famously said that her enlarged boob photos can be attributed to "that time of the month," adding that "they will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day."