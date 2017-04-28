Charlie Sheen's private plane was forced to make an unexpected landing in San Diego this week to be inspected by customs agents.

Charlie was flying from Mexico to Los Angeles when federal authorities in San Diego instructed the plane to land.

The HIV-positive actor de-boarded the plane as authorities did a search, bringing in drug-sniffing dogs as well.

"Charlie was on his private plane coming back from Cabo San Lucas, where he'd been on a bender, and had to stop in San Diego for inspection," a source told Radar Online, which posted photos of the incident at Brown Field Airport. "Charlie was hammered, and upon inspection, some sort of narcotic appeared to be found on board."

Authorities took all the bags off the plane and had the dogs sniff through them.

"A dog sniffed around one of the suitcases on the tarmac. The dog scratched on the case, and it was opened, but it was a false alarm," the source said.

Charlie was allowed to board the plane and resume the flight after nothing was found on him or in any of the luggage, Radar said.

Photos from the incident show Charlie chatting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as agents searched his property.

There are unconfirmed reports that claim the "Major League" actor plans to spend a lot more in Mexico and has purchased a humble home there. The Daily Mail last year said Charlie is planning to move to Rosarito, Mexico full time.