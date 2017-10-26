Fergie is still moved to tears when she speaks about the demise of her eight-year marriage to Josh Duhamel.

Macguyver/WENN.com

While on "The Wendy Williams Show," Fergie opened up about the end of her marriage, which was announced in September, saying that the split "wasn't my plan."

"I wanted to stay married forever," she said. "I love Josh, he's the father of my child, we forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can."

It was only a few minutes into chatting when the singe got misty-eyed, telling the TV host, "You made me cry! Two minutes in you're getting my teary eyed."

WENN.com

Fergie went on to detail that the former couple had spoken in February 2017 and realized that their marriage wasn't working. But, they decided to wait to announce their separation because they "wanted to be sure" and "find our footing" privately before telling the world.

Shortly after the couple announced their split, there were reports that Josh was upset with Fergie's desire to "be a rock star again."

Their 4-year-old son, Axl, hasn't felt a difference, she said.

"We're with him all the time, we're just not with him together all the time," she said. "We try to do a once a week thing where we're all three together."