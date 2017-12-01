Pink has millions and millions of fans, but her two children, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 11 months, may not rank as her biggest fans right now.

"My son used to cry when I sang, and now he's a little older he just looks away, and my daughter prefers Sia!," the singer hilariously told Graham Norton on Dec. 1.

Earlier this year Pink returned to music after a five-year hiatus, but she was apparently warned that radio stations may give her new music the cold shoulder.

"I didn't realize it had been so long. I was doing bake sales and kindergarten!," she said. "When I came back, the record company sat me down and told me that once you are over 35 and a female pop star radio probably won't play you. I'm so glad I proved them wrong. It's nice."

It's been quite a year for Pink. In August, she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs.

While accepting the award, she spoke about self-image, all-but dedicating the speech to her daughter (who prefers Sia.) Shortly before the award, Willow told her mom, "I am the ugliest girl I know."

Pink she said spoke to her daughter about that comment.

"She said, 'I look like a boy.' I said, 'What do you think I look like?' She said, 'Well you're beautiful,'" Pink said. "I said, 'Well, thanks, but when people make fun of me that's what they use. They say I look like a boy or I'm too masculine or I have too many opinions. My body is too strong.'"

Willow conceded that Pink doesn't change, regardless of what people say.

"Baby girl, we don't change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl," she said in the speech. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty."